11 Hills Park by TownX

Description

Elegant residential development in Dubai Science Park. Spacious apartments in the 11 Hills Park clubhouse are flooded with sunlight thanks to high ceilings and large windows, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity, while the thoughtful design combines sophistication and convenience. It's a place where time slows down and you can savour every moment and feel truly at home. Key features - All lots are finished in light pastel colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, running track, courts for basketball and padel-tennis, multi-purpose sports area, children's playground, swimming pool, garden. - Each lot has a parking space assigned to it. Location advantages The project is located close to Umm Suqeim Street. It takes 5 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall and Butterfly Garden. Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes away.