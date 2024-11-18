Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexes11 Hills Park by TownX

11 Hills Park by TownX

Science Park Residence, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 110 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 657 250 AEDfrom 12 917 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
45 – 61
657 250 – 986 925
14 531 – 16 092
1 bedroom
76 – 110
988 256 – 1 814 451
12 917 – 16 361
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential development in Dubai Science Park. Spacious apartments in the 11 Hills Park clubhouse are flooded with sunlight thanks to high ceilings and large windows, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity, while the thoughtful design combines sophistication and convenience. It's a place where time slows down and you can savour every moment and feel truly at home. Key features - All lots are finished in light pastel colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, running track, courts for basketball and padel-tennis, multi-purpose sports area, children's playground, swimming pool, garden. - Each lot has a parking space assigned to it. Location advantages The project is located close to Umm Suqeim Street. It takes 5 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall and Butterfly Garden. Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes away.

Location

On map
Science Park Residence, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Paddle tennis

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap