Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersExpo City

Expo City

Go to map
Expo City

Expo City

A respected real estate developer that has established itself as one of the most innovative and reliable in the Dubai market. The company's profile encompasses the creation of unique residential and commercial developments based on modern principles of design and sustainability.


Expo City's advantages:

- high quality construction;

- interesting locations;

- variety of real estate formats;

- innovative solutions.


The mission of Expo City is to promote a new way of life that contributes to the harmonious evolution of society and respect for the environment.

2 offers
SIDR Residences
SIDR Residences
233, Wisdom Avenue, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperExpo City
Total areafrom 128 m² to 132 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 128 m²from 2 595 000 AED
from 2 595 000 AEDfrom 20 251 AED/m²
Al Waha Residences by Expo City
Al Waha Residences by Expo City
131, Ghaf Avenue, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperExpo City
Total areafrom 60 m² to 147 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 1 700 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 104 m²from 2 900 000 AED
from 1 700 000 AEDfrom 26 910 AED/m²
CatalogMap