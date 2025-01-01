Catalog
HomeResidential complexesAl Waha Residences by Expo City

Al Waha Residences by Expo City

131, Ghaf Avenue, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Expo City
Total area
from 60 m² to 147 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 700 000 AEDfrom 26 910 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.25 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
60
1 700 000
28 239
2 bedrooms
104
2 900 000
27 722
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Premium complex of buildings in the centre of the unique urban community of Expo City. Al Waha Residences harmoniously combines the noise and speed of the business district with the serenity of courtyards and the quietness of narrow streets. Aesthetic design, carefully considered layouts and cosy interiors create an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colours and have built-in storage systems. The bedrooms feature wooden flooring and the bathrooms have mosaic tiled walls. Thanks to the panoramic windows and high ceilings there will always be plenty of light in the house. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, park, cafes, shops and more. Location advantages Boulevard 2020 road runs close to the project and provides access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the largest highways in the Emirate. Expo 2022 Metro Station is 8 minutes from the complex. It will take 21 minutes to get to Global Village International Fair, 25 minutes to JBR Beach and 26 minutes to IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Shop400 m
Airport21 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Sports ground
  • Restaurant/cafe
