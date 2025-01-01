Al Waha Residences by Expo City

Description

Premium complex of buildings in the centre of the unique urban community of Expo City. Al Waha Residences harmoniously combines the noise and speed of the business district with the serenity of courtyards and the quietness of narrow streets. Aesthetic design, carefully considered layouts and cosy interiors create an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colours and have built-in storage systems. The bedrooms feature wooden flooring and the bathrooms have mosaic tiled walls. Thanks to the panoramic windows and high ceilings there will always be plenty of light in the house. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, park, cafes, shops and more. Location advantages Boulevard 2020 road runs close to the project and provides access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the largest highways in the Emirate. Expo 2022 Metro Station is 8 minutes from the complex. It will take 21 minutes to get to Global Village International Fair, 25 minutes to JBR Beach and 26 minutes to IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.