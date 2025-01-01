Al Waha Residences 2 by Expo City

Description

An architectural masterpiece in the heart of the city of the future. Al Waha Residences 2 is a unique residential project in the prestigious district of Expo City Dubai, where the classic concept of a low-rise cozy clubhouse harmoniously blends into the dynamic environment of the 21st century. Key features — Elegant apartments and duplex lofts feature high ceilings up to 6 meters, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and premium finishes. Corner residences offer impressive 270-degree views, creating a sense of spaciousness and freedom. — Luxurious infrastructure includes: a swimming pool, gym, yoga areas, children’s playgrounds, running tracks, and landscaped courtyards. — Boutique buildings create a unique atmosphere of privacy and comfort while providing access to restaurants and shops. Shaded alleys, water installations, and well-maintained public areas invite residents to leisurely walks, warm socializing, and outdoor relaxation. — Expo City Dubai was designed as an eco-friendly and energy-saving city: the project uses solar panels, water-saving systems, and modern engineering solutions that help reduce environmental impact. Location advantages The project is located in the very center of Expo City Dubai with direct access to iconic landmarks. Within a 5-minute radius are Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Exhibition Center, Connect Convention Center, and Expo Forest. Residents have direct access to four main highways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The route to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah takes 15 minutes, to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. The trip to Trump International Golf Club lasts 20 minutes. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.