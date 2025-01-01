Catalog
Al Waha Residences 2 by Expo City

64, Sunrise Avenue, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Expo City
Total area
from 68 m² to 231 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 888 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors4
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 107
1 888 000 – 2 999 000
27 463 – 27 805
2 bedrooms
108 – 231
2 974 000 – 6 405 000
27 455 – 27 722
Project brochure

Description

An architectural masterpiece in the heart of the city of the future. Al Waha Residences 2 is a unique residential project in the prestigious district of Expo City Dubai, where the classic concept of a low-rise cozy clubhouse harmoniously blends into the dynamic environment of the 21st century. Key features — Elegant apartments and duplex lofts feature high ceilings up to 6 meters, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and premium finishes. Corner residences offer impressive 270-degree views, creating a sense of spaciousness and freedom. — Luxurious infrastructure includes: a swimming pool, gym, yoga areas, children’s playgrounds, running tracks, and landscaped courtyards. — Boutique buildings create a unique atmosphere of privacy and comfort while providing access to restaurants and shops. Shaded alleys, water installations, and well-maintained public areas invite residents to leisurely walks, warm socializing, and outdoor relaxation. — Expo City Dubai was designed as an eco-friendly and energy-saving city: the project uses solar panels, water-saving systems, and modern engineering solutions that help reduce environmental impact. Location advantages The project is located in the very center of Expo City Dubai with direct access to iconic landmarks. Within a 5-minute radius are Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Exhibition Center, Connect Convention Center, and Expo Forest. Residents have direct access to four main highways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The route to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah takes 15 minutes, to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. The trip to Trump International Golf Club lasts 20 minutes. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

On map
64, Sunrise Avenue, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop10 m
Metro station1 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Expo City

Expo City

A respected real estate developer that has established itself as one of the most innovative and reliable in the Dubai market. The company's profile encompasses the creation of unique residential and commercial developments based on modern principles of design and sustainability.
More
