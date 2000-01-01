Description

Sophisticated residential complex in the heart of Expo City. The three buildings of the SIDR Residences apartment complex provide a comfortable and modern lifestyle in an environmentally conscious community. Innovative solutions and thoughtful layouts allow you to experience the cosy world of the future. Key features - Apartments are finished in calm pastel colours and Smart Home system. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, yoga area, children's playroom, barbecue terrace, community space for work and relaxation. Location advantages The project has a favourable location between two major highways - Expo Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Global Village and Dubai Marina are 20 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 23 minutes away and Palm Jebel Ali is 30 minutes away. Popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.