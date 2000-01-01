Catalog
SIDR Residences

233, Wisdom Avenue, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Expo City
Total area
from 91 m² to 157 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 975 000 AEDfrom 20 314 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3.15 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
91 – 92
1 975 000 – 2 005 000
21 611 – 21 669
2 bedrooms
127 – 132
2 600 000 – 2 910 000
20 314 – 21 967
3 bedrooms
157
3 250 000 – 3 440 000
20 638 – 21 844
Project brochure

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in the heart of Expo City. The three buildings of the SIDR Residences apartment complex provide a comfortable and modern lifestyle in an environmentally conscious community. Innovative solutions and thoughtful layouts allow you to experience the cosy world of the future. Key features - Apartments are finished in calm pastel colours and Smart Home system. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, yoga area, children's playroom, barbecue terrace, community space for work and relaxation. Location advantages The project has a favourable location between two major highways - Expo Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Global Village and Dubai Marina are 20 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 23 minutes away and Palm Jebel Ali is 30 minutes away. Popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
233, Wisdom Avenue, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop100 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km
Airport20 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
