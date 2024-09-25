Description

An elegant residential complex on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Tranquil Beach Residences is a contemporary boutique residence on the secluded Sobha Siniya Island, surrounded by mangrove forests and calm azure waters. The project is created for those who value a comfortable lifestyle and resort-style living. Key Features — The apartment interiors are designed in neutral tones with bronze accents. Natural materials, proven technologies, and premium appliances are used throughout the finishes. — Residents will have access to a natural beach within walking distance, a gym, swimming pool, children's play areas, landscaped parks, and an open-air cinema. — The community grounds feature shops, restaurants, boutiques, walking areas, water sports stations, a golf course, and a yacht marina. — Professional property management from the developer: rental handling, monthly reports, cleaning, maintenance, and guest verification. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Sobha Siniya Island, where the natural environment has been preserved and particular attention is given to harmony with the surroundings and privacy. Al Marjan with Wynn Resort and casino, Barracuda Beach Resort, AKW Sports Facilities, Dreamland Aqua Park, Alraafah Stadium, Al Rafaah Port, and Abo Samra Island are 10–20 minutes away. Al Hamriyah Public Beach, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Kitesurf Beach Center, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, and The Zoo Wild Life Park are 25–40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away.