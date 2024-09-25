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HomeReal Estate CatalogTranquil Beach Residences

Tranquil Beach Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 47 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 395 201 $from 8 276 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2030
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
47
395 201
8 276

Description

An elegant residential complex on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Tranquil Beach Residences is a contemporary boutique residence on the secluded Sobha Siniya Island, surrounded by mangrove forests and calm azure waters. The project is created for those who value a comfortable lifestyle and resort-style living. Key Features — The apartment interiors are designed in neutral tones with bronze accents. Natural materials, proven technologies, and premium appliances are used throughout the finishes. — Residents will have access to a natural beach within walking distance, a gym, swimming pool, children's play areas, landscaped parks, and an open-air cinema. — The community grounds feature shops, restaurants, boutiques, walking areas, water sports stations, a golf course, and a yacht marina. — Professional property management from the developer: rental handling, monthly reports, cleaning, maintenance, and guest verification. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Sobha Siniya Island, where the natural environment has been preserved and particular attention is given to harmony with the surroundings and privacy. Al Marjan with Wynn Resort and casino, Barracuda Beach Resort, AKW Sports Facilities, Dreamland Aqua Park, Alraafah Stadium, Al Rafaah Port, and Abo Samra Island are 10–20 minutes away. Al Hamriyah Public Beach, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Kitesurf Beach Center, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, and The Zoo Wild Life Park are 25–40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport55 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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