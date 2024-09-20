Description

The Canopies Sanctuary by Aldar is a residential development at Yas Point on the northern shore of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It comprises three buildings with 388 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Canopies provide shade over seating areas in the landscaped spaces between the buildings. Key Features - The apartment layouts include balconies. Options include two-bedroom apartments with a maid’s room and three-bedroom apartments with a maid’s room and a separate study. - Finishes include porcelain tiles, laminate cabinet fronts, engineered stone kitchen worktops and glass shower screens. - The podium garden will feature a main pool, a children’s pool and splash pad, poolside cabanas and a shaded lounge. Barbecue and outdoor dining areas are planned nearby. - Residents will have access to a gym, an outdoor exercise area, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas and a coworking lounge. Location Advantages The planned Yas Point waterfront promenade, marina and public parks will be within walking distance. By car, Yas Mall is about 3 minutes away, Zayed International Airport (AUH) about 10 minutes and Saadiyat Island about 15 minutes.