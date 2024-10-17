Description

SKY LEVEL 1 – a mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Circle. The project comprises a high-rise tower that brings together contemporary apartments, sports and leisure facilities, and panoramic city views. Key Features – The apartments feature functional layouts, panoramic windows, and private balconies. The finishes combine light surfaces, stone textures, and neutral natural tones. The residences are equipped with a Smart Home system. – The first amenity level features adult and children’s swimming pools, a gym with a wellness and relaxation space, an outdoor CrossFit area, a barbecue area, lounge spaces, and landscaped terraces. – The 16th floor features a Sky Deck with an infinity pool, sun loungers, and an observation deck equipped with digital telescopes. – The building also includes prayer rooms, dedicated residential and commercial lobbies, multiple parking levels, offices, and retail spaces. Location Advantages Circle Mall is approximately 2 minutes away by car. Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina, and Global Village can be reached within 9–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai are approximately 16–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is around a 30-minute drive from the development.