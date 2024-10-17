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SKY LEVEL 1

17/1E, 5 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 51 m² to 68 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 263 107 $from 4 947 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
51 – 68
263 107 – 336 869
4 947 – 5 131

Description

SKY LEVEL 1 – a mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Circle. The project comprises a high-rise tower that brings together contemporary apartments, sports and leisure facilities, and panoramic city views. Key Features – The apartments feature functional layouts, panoramic windows, and private balconies. The finishes combine light surfaces, stone textures, and neutral natural tones. The residences are equipped with a Smart Home system. – The first amenity level features adult and children’s swimming pools, a gym with a wellness and relaxation space, an outdoor CrossFit area, a barbecue area, lounge spaces, and landscaped terraces. – The 16th floor features a Sky Deck with an infinity pool, sun loungers, and an observation deck equipped with digital telescopes. – The building also includes prayer rooms, dedicated residential and commercial lobbies, multiple parking levels, offices, and retail spaces. Location Advantages Circle Mall is approximately 2 minutes away by car. Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina, and Global Village can be reached within 9–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai are approximately 16–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is around a 30-minute drive from the development.

Location

View on map
17/1E, 5 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop750 m
Medical center300 m
Airport35 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Open balcony
  • Bakery

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

Developer is part of the international TSZ Group and sells real estate in the UAE and Spain, paying particular attention to materials and infrastructure.
More details

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