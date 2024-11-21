Riverside Views by Damac

Description

Prestigious complex of buildings in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Dubai Investment Park. Riverside Views blends the tranquillity of nature with the privileges of city life. Detailed layouts and modern interiors provide residents with premium comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones with built-in storage. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with light and offer magnificent views of the riverside. - Residents are offered a wide range of exclusive amenities: a fully equipped fitness room, children's and sports playground, amphitheatre-style lounge area, floating cinema, hydroponic farm, climbing wall, barbecue terrace and cooking classes, spa centre with essential oil lake and much more. Location advantages Project is located between two highways - Emirates Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. The Expo 2020 Exhibition Centre is a 12-minute drive away and Damac Mall is a 14-minute drive away. Global Village International Fair is 16 minutes away and Trump International Golf Club is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 12 minutes' drive away.