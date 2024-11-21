Catalog
Riverside Views by Damac

Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 87 m² to 132 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 412 798 $from 4 697 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 97
412 798 – 486 045
4 697 – 4 987
2 bedrooms
127 – 132
647 515 – 655 139
4 959 – 5 091
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Prestigious complex of buildings in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Dubai Investment Park. Riverside Views blends the tranquillity of nature with the privileges of city life. Detailed layouts and modern interiors provide residents with premium comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones with built-in storage. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with light and offer magnificent views of the riverside. - Residents are offered a wide range of exclusive amenities: a fully equipped fitness room, children's and sports playground, amphitheatre-style lounge area, floating cinema, hydroponic farm, climbing wall, barbecue terrace and cooking classes, spa centre with essential oil lake and much more. Location advantages Project is located between two highways - Emirates Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. The Expo 2020 Exhibition Centre is a 12-minute drive away and Damac Mall is a 14-minute drive away. Global Village International Fair is 16 minutes away and Trump International Golf Club is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 12 minutes' drive away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport21 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

