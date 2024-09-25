Description

Pierside Marina Residences is a residential project located on Sobha Siniya Island and connected to the mainland area of Umm Al Quwain via a 1.7 km bridge, providing convenient access to other emirates. The complex is designed for a calm coastal lifestyle by the marina, with a focus on open spaces, green areas, and leisure infrastructure. Key Features – Apartments with high-quality finishing are distributed across four low-rise towers, while Tower C offers fully furnished residences ready for living or rental purposes. – Residents have access to a yacht club, an 18-hole golf course, restaurants and cafés, retail spaces, swimming pools, fitness centers, children’s play areas, landscaped gardens, and waterfront walking paths. – The island community of Siniya Island is distinguished by mangrove forests, natural landscapes, and white-sand beaches. Location Advantages Al Marjan Island, home to the future Wynn casino resort, can be reached in approximately 10 minutes by car. Dreamland Aqua Park, Senan Hypermarket, and Mangrove Beach are located within 10–20 minutes. Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Kitesurf Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, Al Hamriyah Public Beach, and The Zoo Wildlife Park can be reached within approximately 25–40 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is located around 40 minutes away by car.