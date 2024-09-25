Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogPierside Marina Residences

Pierside Marina Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 57 m² to 200 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 414 136 $from 7 181 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Number of floors9, 1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 58
414 136 – 434 462
7 181 – 7 617
2 bedrooms
63 – 103
462 013 – 781 889
7 181 – 7 620
3 bedrooms
200
1 496 054 – 1 602 458
7 474 – 8 001
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Pierside Marina Residences is a residential project located on Sobha Siniya Island and connected to the mainland area of Umm Al Quwain via a 1.7 km bridge, providing convenient access to other emirates. The complex is designed for a calm coastal lifestyle by the marina, with a focus on open spaces, green areas, and leisure infrastructure. Key Features – Apartments with high-quality finishing are distributed across four low-rise towers, while Tower C offers fully furnished residences ready for living or rental purposes. – Residents have access to a yacht club, an 18-hole golf course, restaurants and cafés, retail spaces, swimming pools, fitness centers, children’s play areas, landscaped gardens, and waterfront walking paths. – The island community of Siniya Island is distinguished by mangrove forests, natural landscapes, and white-sand beaches. Location Advantages Al Marjan Island, home to the future Wynn casino resort, can be reached in approximately 10 minutes by car. Dreamland Aqua Park, Senan Hypermarket, and Mangrove Beach are located within 10–20 minutes. Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Kitesurf Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, Al Hamriyah Public Beach, and The Zoo Wildlife Park can be reached within approximately 25–40 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is located around 40 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
School3 km
Shop300 m
Medical center5 km
Airport45 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
  3. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?04.11.2024
  4. How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property
    How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property28.10.2024
Item 1 of 6
Catalog