Greenz by Danube

Description

A luxurious residential community in Dubai International Academic City. The Greenz residential complex combines modern architecture with a lifestyle surrounded by nature. Well-developed infrastructure, open spaces, and a convenient location create the perfect balance between comfort, style, and investment appeal. Key features - Fully furnished residences finished with high-quality materials in light tones, featuring built-in appliances from Italian brands, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private terraces. - For residents’ convenience, a free shuttle runs to and from the metro every 30 minutes. - Residents have access to over 50 different amenities and recreational facilities: tennis, padel, basketball, and badminton courts; a soccer field; a children’s playground; running and cycling paths; a yoga and meditation area; separate pools for adults and children; a sauna; an ice bath, relaxation areas around the dancing fountain, a movie theater, a conference room, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Emirates Road. A Blue Line metro station is also under construction nearby, just a 5-minute drive away. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Silicon Central Mall, 11 minutes to the Dubai Safari Park, and 13 minutes to the Global Village international fair and the IMG World of Adventures theme park. The journey to popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.