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HomeReal Estate CatalogGreenz by Danube

Greenz by Danube

Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 120 m² to 167 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 953 029 $from 7 891 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Limited offers from Danube Properties

    Limited offers from Danube Properties

    DLD waiver, discounts up to 10%, and a flexible payment plan
    More details
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2030
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingOutdoor Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
120
953 029
7 891
4 bedrooms
120
1 143 635
9 469
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A luxurious residential community in Dubai International Academic City. The Greenz residential complex combines modern architecture with a lifestyle surrounded by nature. Well-developed infrastructure, open spaces, and a convenient location create the perfect balance between comfort, style, and investment appeal. Key features - Fully furnished residences finished with high-quality materials in light tones, featuring built-in appliances from Italian brands, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private terraces. - For residents’ convenience, a free shuttle runs to and from the metro every 30 minutes. - Residents have access to over 50 different amenities and recreational facilities: tennis, padel, basketball, and badminton courts; a soccer field; a children’s playground; running and cycling paths; a yoga and meditation area; separate pools for adults and children; a sauna; an ice bath, relaxation areas around the dancing fountain, a movie theater, a conference room, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Emirates Road. A Blue Line metro station is also under construction nearby, just a 5-minute drive away. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Silicon Central Mall, 11 minutes to the Dubai Safari Park, and 13 minutes to the Global Village international fair and the IMG World of Adventures theme park. The journey to popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station3 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer offers both elite and more affordable real estate.
More details

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