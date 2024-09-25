Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogFlorine Beach Residences

Florine Beach Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 72 m² to 190 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 526 744 $from 7 180 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
72 – 92
526 744 – 677 767
7 308 – 7 365
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Four luxurious towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm Al-Quwain. The Florine Beach Residences residential complex combines the atmosphere of a coastal retreat with the prestige of a golf resort. The residences offer breathtaking views of the azure waters and well-maintained green golf courses. Key features - All apartments feature light-colored finishes, panoramic windows, high ceilings, and balconies. - In Tower A, all units are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances. - The Stay by Latinem service offers a full range of property management services: from rentals and flexible pricing to cleaning and technical support. - Residents have access to: a fitness center, jogging and walking tracks, a yoga and meditation area, a padel court, a ping-pong table, a playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a Zen garden, and more. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a nearly two-kilometer bridge. Al Marjan Island, a popular destination in Ras Al Khaimah, is just a 10-minute drive away. The drive to Sharjah takes about 30 minutes, and to Dubai about 50 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport52 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
  3. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?04.11.2024
  4. How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property
    How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property28.10.2024
Item 1 of 6
Catalog