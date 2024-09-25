Description

Four luxurious towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm Al-Quwain. The Florine Beach Residences residential complex combines the atmosphere of a coastal retreat with the prestige of a golf resort. The residences offer breathtaking views of the azure waters and well-maintained green golf courses. Key features - All apartments feature light-colored finishes, panoramic windows, high ceilings, and balconies. - In Tower A, all units are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances. - The Stay by Latinem service offers a full range of property management services: from rentals and flexible pricing to cleaning and technical support. - Residents have access to: a fitness center, jogging and walking tracks, a yoga and meditation area, a padel court, a ping-pong table, a playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a Zen garden, and more. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a nearly two-kilometer bridge. Al Marjan Island, a popular destination in Ras Al Khaimah, is just a 10-minute drive away. The drive to Sharjah takes about 30 minutes, and to Dubai about 50 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive away.