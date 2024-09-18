Evelyn by Nshama

Description

Modern residential complex in Town Square. The proximity of the central park and a high-end hotel creates a balanced rhythm of life, where urban activity and natural tranquility exist in perfect harmony. Key features - All apartments feature light pastel colors, built-in appliances from European brands, open floor plans, and panoramic windows overlooking the park. - The complex has a gym, children's playground, barbecue terrace, pet washing room, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road, which provides easy access to key points in the city. It takes 13 minutes to reach the Damac Hills shopping centers, 17 minutes to Cityland Mall, 20 minutes to the Global Village international exhibition and IMG World of Adventures amusement park, and 45 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.