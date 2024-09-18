Catalog
Evelyn by Nshama

88/1, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 56 m² to 83 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 291 324 $from 4 964 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
56
291 324
5 143
2 bedrooms
83
414 129
4 964
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern residential complex in Town Square. The proximity of the central park and a high-end hotel creates a balanced rhythm of life, where urban activity and natural tranquility exist in perfect harmony. Key features - All apartments feature light pastel colors, built-in appliances from European brands, open floor plans, and panoramic windows overlooking the park. - The complex has a gym, children's playground, barbecue terrace, pet washing room, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road, which provides easy access to key points in the city. It takes 13 minutes to reach the Damac Hills shopping centers, 17 minutes to Cityland Mall, 20 minutes to the Global Village international exhibition and IMG World of Adventures amusement park, and 45 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

88/1, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport35 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More details

Catalog