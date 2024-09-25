Coastline Beach Residences

Description

The embodiment of natural harmony on the shores of a secluded island. Sobha Siniya Coastline is an exclusive residential complex offering one- to three-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The project conveys a unique concept of resort living for those who seek tranquility away from the city. Key Features — Low-rise architecture with four elegant buildings seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings. Tower A is delivered fully furnished. — Minimalist interior design is paired with floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing and spacious terraces. The living spaces are designed for functional use, with layouts oriented to frame views of the blue lagoon and mangrove forests. — On-site amenities include a private beach, infinity pool, gym, eco park with walking trails, open-air cinema, yacht club with marina, and an 18-hole golf course. — Within the community: a barbecue area, jacuzzi, children's pool, sun deck, playground, ping-pong tables, yoga studio, and sensory garden. — The developer offers professional property management through Stay by Latinem for both owners and guests. Location Advantages The residence is set within the Siniya community, perfectly suited for a relaxed lifestyle at the water's edge. The island is connected to the mainland by a dedicated bridge, providing easy access to the region's key destinations. The Al Marjan resort with the future Wynn casino is within a 10-minute radius. Dreamland Aqua Park, Senan Hypermarket, and Mangrove Beach are 10–20 minutes away. Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Kitesurf Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, Al Hamriyah Public Beach, and The Zoo Wildlife Park are 25–40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes away.