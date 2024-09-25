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HomeReal Estate CatalogCoastline Beach Residences

Coastline Beach Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 72 m² to 190 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 507 735 $from 7 044 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
72 – 92
507 735 – 668 979
7 044 – 7 269
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The embodiment of natural harmony on the shores of a secluded island. Sobha Siniya Coastline is an exclusive residential complex offering one- to three-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The project conveys a unique concept of resort living for those who seek tranquility away from the city. Key Features — Low-rise architecture with four elegant buildings seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings. Tower A is delivered fully furnished. — Minimalist interior design is paired with floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing and spacious terraces. The living spaces are designed for functional use, with layouts oriented to frame views of the blue lagoon and mangrove forests. — On-site amenities include a private beach, infinity pool, gym, eco park with walking trails, open-air cinema, yacht club with marina, and an 18-hole golf course. — Within the community: a barbecue area, jacuzzi, children's pool, sun deck, playground, ping-pong tables, yoga studio, and sensory garden. — The developer offers professional property management through Stay by Latinem for both owners and guests. Location Advantages The residence is set within the Siniya community, perfectly suited for a relaxed lifestyle at the water's edge. The island is connected to the mainland by a dedicated bridge, providing easy access to the region's key destinations. The Al Marjan resort with the future Wynn casino is within a 10-minute radius. Dreamland Aqua Park, Senan Hypermarket, and Mangrove Beach are 10–20 minutes away. Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Kitesurf Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain Museum, Corniche Umm Al Quwain, UAQ Port, Al Hamriyah Public Beach, and The Zoo Wildlife Park are 25–40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport53 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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