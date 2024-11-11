Description

Understated luxury in the heart of the bustling metropolis in Business Bay. Binghatti Skyhall's unusual curved silhouette, contemporary design and exquisite interiors create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Here you will feel the tranquility of being in the thick of things. Key features - The apartments are finished with carefully selected delicate tones and rich textures. - Built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows and spacious balconies in all lots. - The residential complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities: fully equipped fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, children's play area, separate swimming pools for adults and children, places for rest and relaxation near the pool and in the shade of green areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, where all the top locations are within walking distance. And thanks to the exit on the highway Marasi Drive to get to any location of the city will not be difficult. The Dubai Canal waterfront and the Business Bay Marina Yacht Club are 2 minutes away, while the Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are 5 minutes away. Coca-Cola Arena and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are 10 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.