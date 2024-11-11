Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Skyhall

Binghatti Skyhall

171, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 37 m² to 92 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 328 931 $from 6 589 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors36
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 44
328 931 – 408 441
8 802 – 9 212
1 bedroom
77 – 92
511 096 – 632 539
6 589 – 6 840
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Understated luxury in the heart of the bustling metropolis in Business Bay. Binghatti Skyhall's unusual curved silhouette, contemporary design and exquisite interiors create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Here you will feel the tranquility of being in the thick of things. Key features - The apartments are finished with carefully selected delicate tones and rich textures. - Built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows and spacious balconies in all lots. - The residential complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities: fully equipped fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, children's play area, separate swimming pools for adults and children, places for rest and relaxation near the pool and in the shade of green areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, where all the top locations are within walking distance. And thanks to the exit on the highway Marasi Drive to get to any location of the city will not be difficult. The Dubai Canal waterfront and the Business Bay Marina Yacht Club are 2 minutes away, while the Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are 5 minutes away. Coca-Cola Arena and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are 10 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
171, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Apartments, townhouses, villas: what to choose when buying property in Dubai?
    Apartments, townhouses, villas: what to choose when buying property in Dubai?28.07.2025
  2. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  3. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 3
Catalog