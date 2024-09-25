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HomeReal Estate CatalogBayside Marina Residences

Bayside Marina Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 57 m² to 200 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 410 800 $from 7 177 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 58
410 800 – 433 967
7 177 – 7 430
2 bedrooms
63 – 103
470 405 – 766 572
7 385 – 7 399
3 bedrooms
200
1 466 461 – 1 571 286
7 328 – 7 836
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A coastal oasis on the azure shores of the Arabian Gulf. Sobha Bayside Marina is an exclusive collection of residences on the pristine island of Siniya in Umm Al Quwain. The project embodies the concept of living surrounded by lush mangrove forests, designed for true connoisseurs of tranquility. Key Features — The understated interiors are executed in a minimalist style, incorporating glass and metal elements to reflect the organic rhythm of ocean waves. Apartments in Tower C are offered fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy. — On-site amenities include a private yacht marina, a motorized water sports lagoon, a golf course, and panoramic infinity pools. The grounds also feature a waterfront promenade with boutiques, walking paths, an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, children's pool, and a sensory garden. — The Stay by Latinem service provides residents with comprehensive property management and maintenance. Owners have access to a mobile app for rental monitoring, professional property photography, and a dedicated personal manager. Location Advantages The residence is situated on Siniya Island, connected to the mainland by a bridge, 50 minutes from central Dubai. The retail boulevard with restaurants and cafés is a 5-minute drive. The neighboring Al Marjan region and the future Wynn Resort casino are 10 minutes away. Mangrove Beach, Al Khor Tower, Umm Al Quwain Heritage District, and Mall of UAQ are 20–30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport53 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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