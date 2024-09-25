Bayside Marina Residences

Description

A coastal oasis on the azure shores of the Arabian Gulf. Sobha Bayside Marina is an exclusive collection of residences on the pristine island of Siniya in Umm Al Quwain. The project embodies the concept of living surrounded by lush mangrove forests, designed for true connoisseurs of tranquility. Key Features — The understated interiors are executed in a minimalist style, incorporating glass and metal elements to reflect the organic rhythm of ocean waves. Apartments in Tower C are offered fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy. — On-site amenities include a private yacht marina, a motorized water sports lagoon, a golf course, and panoramic infinity pools. The grounds also feature a waterfront promenade with boutiques, walking paths, an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, children's pool, and a sensory garden. — The Stay by Latinem service provides residents with comprehensive property management and maintenance. Owners have access to a mobile app for rental monitoring, professional property photography, and a dedicated personal manager. Location Advantages The residence is situated on Siniya Island, connected to the mainland by a bridge, 50 minutes from central Dubai. The retail boulevard with restaurants and cafés is a 5-minute drive. The neighboring Al Marjan region and the future Wynn Resort casino are 10 minutes away. Mangrove Beach, Al Khor Tower, Umm Al Quwain Heritage District, and Mall of UAQ are 20–30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes by car.