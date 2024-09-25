Description

Elegant residential complex in Umm al-Quwain, surrounded by water, greenery, and a resort-like atmosphere. Bayfront Marina Residences offers the perfect island lifestyle. Here, everyone can find their own rhythm: from active water sports to carefree moments on the beach and quiet moments of solitude. Key features - The apartments feature light-colored finishes, complemented by panoramic windows, high ceilings, and cozy balconies. - All residences in Tower A are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances. - The Stay by Latinem service handles all property management tasks, providing rental management, flexible pricing, cleaning, and maintenance services. - The complex features: a fitness center, a yoga and meditation area, a golf course, lounge areas, an outdoor pool, a garden and walking paths, a promenade, a marina, and more. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a bridge nearly 2 kilometers long. Al Marjan Island is just a 10-minute drive away, Sharjah is about 30 minutes away, and Dubai is approximately 50 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is a 40-minute drive away.