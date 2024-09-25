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HomeReal Estate CatalogBayfront Marina Residences

Bayfront Marina Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 202 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 367 143 $from 7 632 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 61
367 143 – 500 085
7 724 – 8 141
2 bedrooms
60 – 126
462 789 – 1 088 068
7 632 – 8 617
3 bedrooms
202
1 657 912 – 1 740 808
8 207 – 8 616
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex in Umm al-Quwain, surrounded by water, greenery, and a resort-like atmosphere. Bayfront Marina Residences offers the perfect island lifestyle. Here, everyone can find their own rhythm: from active water sports to carefree moments on the beach and quiet moments of solitude. Key features - The apartments feature light-colored finishes, complemented by panoramic windows, high ceilings, and cozy balconies. - All residences in Tower A are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances. - The Stay by Latinem service handles all property management tasks, providing rental management, flexible pricing, cleaning, and maintenance services. - The complex features: a fitness center, a yoga and meditation area, a golf course, lounge areas, an outdoor pool, a garden and walking paths, a promenade, a marina, and more. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a bridge nearly 2 kilometers long. Al Marjan Island is just a 10-minute drive away, Sharjah is about 30 minutes away, and Dubai is approximately 50 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is a 40-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport53 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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