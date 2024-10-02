Catalog
Azizi Wares

4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 100 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 161 743 $from 3 839 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
Item 1 of 4
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 36
161 743 – 180 803
4 900 – 5 324
1 bedroom
57 – 81
265 759 – 312 321
3 839 – 4 598
2 bedrooms
94 – 100
430 225 – 455 276
4 517 – 4 561
Description

Low-rise residential complex in Jebel Ali. The Azizi Wares residential complex combines modern architectural style, exquisite interiors and first-class infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in light colors, panoramic windows, balconies. - The complex has a separate gym, a children's playground, swimming pools for adults and children, a lounge area, etc. - Residents have ample parking at their disposal. Location advantages The location near the Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility to the main locations of the city. The Life Pharmacy Metro Metro Station is 8 minutes away. The Expo City Exhibition Complex and the Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park can also be reached in 8 minutes. It will take 13 minutes to get to Ibn Battuta Mall, 18 minutes to JLT, Dubai Marina and JBR districts, and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
News

