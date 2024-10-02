Catalog
AZIZI MILAN

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 280 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 169 911 $from 2 776 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
Building height130.8 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29 – 42
169 911 – 191 423
4 524 – 5 675
1 bedroom
54 – 118
270 933 – 329 748
2 776 – 5 011
2 bedrooms
86 – 192
454 186 – 569 911
2 965 – 5 240
3 bedrooms
127 – 278
587 610 – 983 254
3 526 – 4 611
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The unique atmosphere of Italy’s fashion capital in the prestigious Dubailand district. Azizi Milan is an architectural ensemble that harmoniously combines modern lines with classical Milanese motifs. It is a unique space for those who appreciate refined European style and premium quality of life in the metropolis of the future. Key Features — The apartments are designed in a modern style with wabi-sabi elements. Interiors are finished in elegant light tones with emerald accents and natural materials. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies offer picturesque views of the canal or the park area. — Excellent infrastructure for an active lifestyle includes a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and sun loungers, a modern fitness center, tennis courts, a multifunctional event hall, a home cinema, and specially equipped playrooms for children. — The eco-friendly housing concept is implemented through an energy-efficient system, solar panels, vertical gardens, and green roofs, making the complex truly sustainability-oriented and an ideal choice for families with children. Location Advantages The residence is located in the rapidly developing Dubailand community, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The complex offers quick access to popular destinations: IMG Worlds of Adventure — 1 minute, Cityland Mall — 4 minutes, Global Village — 5 minutes, Dubai Miracle Garden — 15 minutes, Silicon Central Mall — 15 minutes. The road to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes about 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes from the complex.

Location

View on map
6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Дубайлэнд

Дубай
Dubailand - один из самых крупных районов эмирата, который называют “городом в городе”. Здесь есть вся необходимая для жизни инфраструктура, развитая транспортная сеть. Сообщество подойдет для семей с детьми и всем тем, кто предпочитает размеренный образ жизни.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

Компания, успешно реализующая многочисленные объекты недвижимости в топовых локациях Дубая с 2007 года. Девелопер заслужил мировое признание благодаря наградам — например, «Девелопер года» и «Лучший элитный жилой комплекс».
More details

