Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog1 Control by Object1

1 Control by Object1

V Tower By Tiger Group, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 52 m² to 137 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 254 212 $from 3 766 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 70
254 212 – 336 520
4 807 – 4 830
2 bedrooms
116
445 475 – 465 228
3 834 – 4 004
3 bedrooms
135 – 137
509 040 – 541 874
3 766 – 3 939
Brochure

Description

An elegant residential complex in Dubailand. The Control by Object One residential complex offers a fresh take on urban living, where comfort and personal tranquility take priority. A variety of spaces for work, leisure, creativity, and relaxation allow you to fill each day with new possibilities, surrounded by tranquility and nature. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with built-in kitchens, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga studio, running and walking tracks, a playground, a guest lobby, a sauna, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project has access to both Al-Ain Road and Emirates Road. Dubai Silicon Oasis is a 10-minute drive away; the Global Village international exhibition and the Dubai Outlet Mall are 15 minutes away; and Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are 20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
V Tower By Tiger Group, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand – one of Dubai’s largest districts, featuring theme parks, residential clusters, and entertainment infrastructure.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School550 m
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

Developer is part of the international TSZ Group and sells real estate in the UAE and Spain, paying particular attention to materials and infrastructure.
More details

News

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
  2. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
  3. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  4. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
Item 1 of 4
CatalogMap