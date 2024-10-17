1 Control by Object1

Description

An elegant residential complex in Dubailand. The Control by Object One residential complex offers a fresh take on urban living, where comfort and personal tranquility take priority. A variety of spaces for work, leisure, creativity, and relaxation allow you to fill each day with new possibilities, surrounded by tranquility and nature. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with built-in kitchens, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga studio, running and walking tracks, a playground, a guest lobby, a sauna, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project has access to both Al-Ain Road and Emirates Road. Dubai Silicon Oasis is a 10-minute drive away; the Global Village international exhibition and the Dubai Outlet Mall are 15 minutes away; and Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are 20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.