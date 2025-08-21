Dubai 2025: Primary Market vs. Secondary Market
What we’ll cover:
– Primary vs. secondary market: pros and cons — what investors and brokers need to keep in mind
– How purchases are made in both segments: key steps and hidden pitfalls
– Financing and profitability: mortgages, installment plans, rentals, and real unit economics
– Investor strategies: when to choose primary real estate, when to choose secondary one, and how to combine both
Speaker: Irina Shchegoleva, Head of VIP Client Relations for the IT Platform Housebook
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
- Dubai
Dubai Creek Harbour
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.