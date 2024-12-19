Jumeirah is one of the most sought after coastal neighborhoods in Dubai. The community will suit investors, young professionals, expats, families with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Carrefour Market, Grandiose, VIVA Supermarket, Victory Team Grocery.

Shopping centers: Mercato, Boxpark by Dubai Retail, Sunset Mall.

Educational institutions: Al Sufouh Girls High School, Jumeirah School, AlShorouq Private School.

Medical Clinics: Green Life Medical Clinics, Doctors Center Polyclinic LLC, Prime Medical Center.

Restaurants: Lana Lusa, Khun Chai Thai Restaurant, FireFly Burger Dubai, Shandiz Palace Restaurant, Mara Lounge Restaurant, ZouZou Turkish & Lebanese Restaurant.

Park: Safa.

Water Park: Wild Wadi Water Park.

Yacht Club: Dubai International Marine Club.

Golf Club: Emirates Golf Club.





There are many beaches in the area, both public and private, belonging to hotels. It is also home to the famous Burj Al-Arab sailboat hotel and the Jumeirah Mosque.





Transportation Accessibility:

Jumeirah Street stretches along the community and connects to the city's major thoroughfares.





The community is covered by an extensive network of bus stops.





The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 23 minutes by car.