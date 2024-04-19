19.04.2024 10:02
How to earn from selling Dubai apartments remotely
At the webinar you will learn:
- How to find the perfect apartment for your client in 5 minutes
- How to create sales presentations with just a few clicks
- How to earn remotely: step-by-step guide from inquiry to deal
- Making your first million rubles in a month from one deal: real examples and calculations
You will also get:
- Time-saving tools for processing client requests
- Access to an exclusive global community of realtors
- 80% discount on Housebook Realtor Academy
Host:
— Ksenia Dolgaya, Development Director of Housebook platform