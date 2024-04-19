Catalog
19.04.2024 10:02

How to earn from selling Dubai apartments remotely

At the webinar you will learn:

  1. How to find the perfect apartment for your client in 5 minutes
  2. How to create sales presentations with just a few clicks
  3. How to earn remotely: step-by-step guide from inquiry to deal
  4. Making your first million rubles in a month from one deal: real examples and calculations


You will also get:

  • Time-saving tools for processing client requests
  • Access to an exclusive global community of realtors
  • 80% discount on Housebook Realtor Academy


Host:

— Ksenia Dolgaya, Development Director of Housebook platform

