Overview of the current features of the Dubai market;

Investment strategies for private investors;

Top 4 projects from this week's new releases:

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

Samana Golf Views

Damac Coral Reef

Danube Elitz 3





Timestamps:

02:00 – What is Housebook?

06:35 – Market analytics 2019-2022

08:05 – Market analytics 2023

10:05 – Dubai development strategy

16:20 – Most attractive areas of Dubai in 2023

18:15 – Advantages of Dubai

25:10 – Residency in Dubai

26:45 – Investment potential of real estate

31:30 – Ways to purchase real estate in the UAE

36:40 – Payment schemes and nuances

40:30 – Housebook Academy

45:00 – Top 4 projects with maximum ROI