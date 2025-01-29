Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomePromotionsDouble reward exclusively for Housebook partners
29.01.2025
Promotion period from 29.01.2025 to 31.03.2025

Double reward exclusively for Housebook partners

Double reward exclusively for Housebook partners

Only for agents working directly with Housebook


We are presenting a limited offer that will allow you to take your income to a whole new level: within the promotion, you receive a double reward for every successful transaction on the Fortune Bay project from developer Topero. This means that instead of the standard 2.5% commission you will receive a full 5% of the object’s value! This record high commission level will allow you to earn from 34 to 118 thousand dollars on one sale.


This is our conscious investment in you - our valued partners. We believe in your professionalism and know that due to this motivation you can achieve really impressive results. 


Fortune Bay is a prestigious residential complex with well-designed infrastructure on the first line of the popular island of Al Marjan. Fully furnished apartments with high quality materials are in high demand, which increases your opportunities to make profitable deals. Installment payments, a convenient payment plan and a guaranteed income of 7% per annum are available to customers.



Don’t miss your chance to increase your income significantly: the offer is valid only until the end of March!

Next
«Topero Properties» projects
  1. Fortune Bay Residences by Topero
    Fortune Bay Residences by Topero
    85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2026
    DeveloperTopero Properties
    Total areafrom 91 m² to 311 m²
    Down payment5%
    from 2 502 663 AEDfrom 26 514 AED/m²
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap