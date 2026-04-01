Offer from Azizi Developments

Venice — Buildings 1–14

A 5% discount is available for studios and one-bedroom apartments, along with a waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee. For two- and three-bedroom apartments, the discount reaches 10%.

Starting prices:

studios — from AED 758,000

1-bedroom apartments — from AED 1,230,000

2-bedroom apartments — from AED 2,400,000

3-bedroom apartments — from AED 3,100,000





Adeeba — Creek Views 3

A 10% discount applies to all available units. Handover is scheduled for September 2026.

1-bedroom apartments start from AED 1,600,000, and 2-bedroom apartments from AED 2,600,000.