Offer from Azizi Developments

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 30 m² to 261 m²
Down Payment10%
A 5% discount is available for studios and one-bedroom apartments, along with a waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee. For two- and three-bedroom apartments, the discount reaches 10%.
Starting prices:
A 10% discount applies to all available units. Handover is scheduled for September 2026.
1-bedroom apartments start from AED 1,600,000, and 2-bedroom apartments from AED 2,600,000.