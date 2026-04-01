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HomeBlogPromotionsOffer from Azizi Developments
Date: 01.04.2026
from 01.04.2026 14:15 to 29.04.2026 21:00

Offer from Azizi Developments

Offer from Azizi Developments

Venice — Buildings 1–14

A 5% discount is available for studios and one-bedroom apartments, along with a waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee. For two- and three-bedroom apartments, the discount reaches 10%.

Starting prices:

  • studios — from AED 758,000
  • 1-bedroom apartments — from AED 1,230,000
  • 2-bedroom apartments — from AED 2,400,000
  • 3-bedroom apartments — from AED 3,100,000


Adeeba — Creek Views 3

A 10% discount applies to all available units. Handover is scheduled for September 2026.

1-bedroom apartments start from AED 1,600,000, and 2-bedroom apartments from AED 2,600,000.

  1. Azizi Developments

    Azizi Developments

    Developer that has been delivering residential and commercial projects in prestigious areas of Dubai since 2007, with a focus on quality and diversity.

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  1. Venice by Azizi
    Venice by Azizi
    Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2026
    DeveloperAzizi Developments
    Total areafrom 30 m² to 261 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 206 399 $from 3 913 $/m²
Item 1 of 1

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