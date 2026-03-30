“There’s no metro station here”: common viewing questions that determine the outcome of a deal

We address the most pressing questions buyers ask at every property viewing and provide clear, fact-based arguments backed by figures.





Every real estate agent in Dubai knows: the moment of truth doesn’t happen in the office, but at the property. It’s right there that the client asks questions that can instantly end the deal. Therefore, your task is to turn your answer into proof that their choice is the right one. We’ve compiled the most dangerous questions that novice realtors often “sweep under the rug,” losing control of the negotiations.





“Why is it so expensive here if there’s no metro station?”

In the buyer’s mind, the metro equals liquidity. But in Dubai, the logic works differently. When a client points out the lack of a “subway,” don’t try to argue or downplay their concerns. The main mistake a novice realtor makes is to start making excuses: “Well, yes, the subway is far away, but it’s quiet here.” That way, you confirm that the downside is indeed significant.

Admit the fact right away — it builds trust. Shift the focus to current alternative transportation options (the RTA bus network, service intervals, travel times to key destinations). The client needs to understand that living here without a car isn’t a matter of “survival,” but simply a matter of normal urban logistics. Your main trump card is to show the future. For example, pull out a Blue Line map (it’s already been approved by the RTA, and construction is underway) and clearly demonstrate where the property is located and where the nearest station will be (if, of course, one is planned near the proposed residential complex). Back up your words with numbers: “Historically, after new lines launch, prices within a 500-meter radius have risen by 15-25%.” This shifts the conversation from the “drawback” perspective to the “investment opportunity” perspective.





“What actual income will I receive? What guarantees are there that the apartment won’t sit vacant?”

The figures in advertising brochures are often inflated. The client is looking for the truth, and if you start dodging the question, you’ll lose their trust. A proper response from a real estate agent might sound like this: “Let’s focus on facts rather than promises. To assess demand, we can look at the following metrics.”

Competition. I’ve prepared a report for you on the occupancy rates of similar units in this residential complex over the past 6 months. Management quality. If you’re buying for someone else, it’s not just the apartment that matters, but also the quality of the management service. Poor management can reduce returns by 2-3% due to vacancies.





Important! Never guarantee a specific return rate. Use the phrase “historically” and refer to indices (DLD).





“How will I be protected if the developer delays handover?

Rumors of stalled construction projects scare investors. Your task is to explain the protection system that makes Dubai one of the safest markets for off-plan investments. There is a strict escrow account system in place here, and clients’ money does not go directly to the developer. It is held in a special bank account approved by RERA, and the developer receives it only after confirmation that a specific construction phase has been completed.





Furthermore, the contract is registered in the Oqood system. This means that legally, the client becomes the owner of the property even during the construction phase, and the developer cannot resell it to anyone else. As for deadlines: even if the developer delays handover, the law provides for penalties.





Conclusion: how a new real estate Aagent can turn doubts into a signed contract

The key trait that sets a professional apart is the ability to turn objections into arguments. During a viewing, a client isn’t just evaluating the apartment; they’re also evaluating you: how confident you are in the property, whether you’re willing to take responsibility for your recommendation, and so on.





Therefore, here’s an important general principle: don’t make excuses — explain the logic of the market. There’s no subway, but there’s the RTA transit network. Yield is not guaranteed, but you show the actual occupancy rate of the residential complex and the DLD index. Fear of buying a new-build is alleviated through knowledge of DLD and Oqood. When you have these materials on your tablet (and, more importantly, in your head), any awkward question becomes an opportunity to demonstrate your preparation. The client feels they are dealing with an expert who isn’t trying to “sell” but is presenting an objective picture. And in real estate transactions, it is precisely this sense of security and transparency that most often becomes the final argument in favor of signing the contract.



