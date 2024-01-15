What is more profitable to buy in Dubai? Comparing ready-made and under construction real estate

Highlighting the pros and cons of primary and secondary residences

Every year more and more people are interested in buying real estate in Dubai. The main question asked by potential clients is simple - what kind of housing to choose: ready-made or under construction? We decided to consider the main advantages and disadvantages of both options.

Where to start

Before looking for real estate in Dubai, decide on the criteria that are important to you.

1)Allocate a budget for the purchase of apartments, not forgetting about additional costs.

2)Consider the area of the property.

3)Decide what kind of infrastructure in the residential complex and neighborhood is important to you.

When choosing real estate, whether it is a new building or secondary housing, it is important territorial location of future apartments. In Dubai, there are many neighborhoods that offer a completely different lifestyle. For example, Palm Jumeirah will suit those who want to feel like they are in a resort, while Business Bay is ideal for those moving to the emirates to build a career.

Consider the following factors when looking at properties:

Transportation accessibility. Decide whether you will be traveling by private or public transportation. If you have not yet acquired a car and do not plan to do it in the near future, then consider those residential complexes, near which there are stops.

Internal infrastructure. Here pay attention, for example, to the presence of a swimming pool, sports ground and recreation areas.

External infrastructure. It is better to buy housing in a developed neighborhood. Make sure that there are stores, medical and educational institutions nearby.

Personal wishes. Someone dreams of an apartment with a sea view, and for others it is important to walk to the main objects. Choose a few factors that suit you.

Properties under construction are a good option if you don't have a goal to move to Dubai anytime soon. Also, if you are willing to wait a few years in order to resell the apartment or rent it out and make a profit.

Advantages of real estate under construction

-If you are buying real estate for investment, then, buying an apartment early in the construction period, you can significantly increase your capital, selling the housing for a higher price after delivery.

-A favorable payment plan. Often during the construction phase, developers offer more flexible terms than when buying a finished property.

-Some developers will take a one-time four percent tax payment in DLD.

-The most promising areas with developed infrastructure are usually chosen for the construction of residential complexes.

Disadvantages of real estate under construction

-Inaccurate prediction of the delivery of the house. Often the client is not sure that the housing will be ready in the stated time. However, this disadvantage is easily refuted. First, all real estate transactions in Dubai is controlled by the Land Department, so there is virtually no such concept as "under-construction". Secondly, you can choose a residential complex in the developer, which guarantees mandatory payments from his side in case of delays (yes, yes, in Dubai it is practiced).

-You see the object only on advertising brochures. But you should not make this factor decisive when choosing housing. In Dubai, rarely apartments are different from those that were stated in the advertisement. If you are afraid that the expectation does not coincide with reality - look for completed objects from a particular developer on the Internet.

-Perhaps the main disadvantage is the inability to get an Emirates ID before the object is commissioned*.

Ready real estate is most often chosen by those who want to move to Dubai immediately after the purchase of housing.

Advantages of ready real estate

-The main advantage of ready-made real estate is its affordability. Once you have paid for the purchase of apartments, they can be fully utilized at your discretion: live or rent. You do not have to wait several years to move into the LCD and get a resident visa*.

-You can personally assess the quality of construction and on the spot to identify the shortcomings or, conversely, to see the advantages of finishing.

As a rule, the infrastructure in ready-made residential complexes is much better developed than in buildings under construction.

-The amount that will be needed for additional costs will be much lower than when buying housing under construction.

-The ability to resell the object at any time.

Disadvantages of ready real estate

-The price of ready-made real estate is much higher than under construction.

-Flexibility of payment is minimal. Most likely, you will need to pay the entire amount at once.

-Fewer options in a particular residential complex.

Bottom line: which one to prefer?

The choice of ready-made or under construction housing depends entirely on your preferences and life circumstances. If you want to move to Dubai in the near future, it is better to consider buying ready-made real estate. But if you want to earn on resale of apartments or move into them in a few years, then it is worth to stop at the under construction housing.

Top 3 under construction projects in Dubai

Lagoon Views - elite residential complex in the Mediterranean style

Cost: from 979,000 AED.

Commissioning date: Q1 2027.

For owners of apartments on the territory are available terraces with a swimming pool, gym, SPA-salon. The residential complex is located in a developing community, where you can find entertainment for every taste.

Nobu Residences - is a residential complex overlooking the Persian Gulf.

Cost: from 2 058 398 AED

Commissioning date: Q4 2026

The internal infrastructure of the complex creates ideal conditions for a comfortable vacation. A golf course, a gym, a health center and a cinema are planned on the territory.

Rise Residences is a stylish modern residential complex for those who want to feel the rhythm of the big city.

Price: from 546,690 AED

Commissioning date: Q2 2025

There are plans to open a terrace, lounge zone, swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court on the territory of the complex.

*We would like to remind you that a 2-year visa can be obtained for the purchase of an apartment from $205 000.