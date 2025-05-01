UAE
Rise Residences by S&S

Rise Residences by S&S

18/1, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperS&S Developments
Total areafrom 36 m² to 128 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price546 690 AED
from 546 690 AED
from 9 835 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%54 669 AED
Registration of the contract
4%21868 AED
Before the completion date
50%273 345 AED
Handover
40%218 676 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2025
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 546 690 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Metro station8 km

About project

A stylish residential complex in the lively family neighborhood of JVC will allow you to fully experience the rhythm of the big city. The unique location will give you the opportunity to combine all the advantages of a rich urban infrastructure with the peace and security of a country village.

Key project features The complex offers a variety of amenities that meet a variety of preferences. There will be spacious terraces with lush gardens, a rooftop lounge area with breathtaking views of the city, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with sun loungers, a tennis court, a fitness center, a sauna, a children's playground and a meeting room. On the ground floor there will be shops, cafes and restaurants. Quality finishes In studios and apartments special attention is paid to finishing and decoration, which combines aesthetics and functionality. Modern design with interesting bright details and comfortable furniture will create an atmosphere of coziness and comfort. Built-in cabinets, made to individual order, will allow you to optimize the use of space. Reliable Electrolux appliances will be installed in the kitchens. Acoustic glazing will provide reliable protection from city noise. All residences will have a "smart home" system installed. Translated with DeepL.com (free version) Location advantages The favorable location of the complex will allow residents to fully immerse themselves in the amenity-rich city life. Nesto hypermarket, Viva supermarket, Circle Mall JVC and Il Forno restaurant are within walking distance. Right Health medical center and GEMS Founders School are nearby. Dubai Sports City Stadium and the unique Miracle Garden can be reached in 6-10 minutes' walk. Transport accessibility Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road provide convenient transport accessibility to various parts of the city. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 25 minutes' drive. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
36 - 39
546 690 - 561 073
14 354 - 14 840
1 bedroom
60 - 72
752 902 - 812 576
11 276 - 12 507
2 bedrooms
102 - 128
1 204 124 - 1 260 328
9 835 - 11 705

Infrastructure

