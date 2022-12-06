Lagoon Views by Damac

Key project features - The main advantage will be the gated community and beach club, which will feature an aqua-opera school pavilion, a casino with tabletop games, an original exhibition of retro cars, and a space for outdoor weddings. - Residents will be able to enjoy green walkways, terraces with pools and loungers, sports and viewing areas. - The complex will have a modern fitness center and a spa salon where one can relax after a busy day. - The apartment interiors are designed in an elegant and minimalist style, with natural materials, light tones, and minimal decorative elements. - An additional advantage is the presence of kitchen furniture and appliances, built-in wardrobes in bedrooms and bathrooms. Community infrastructure The convenient location in a developing community allows for a vibrant lifestyle. For those who cannot imagine their life without sports, spaces for yoga, jogging, and cycling tracks, and a tennis court will be created. For those who prefer a less active leisure, there will be a BBQ area, a floating cinema, and lounge zones. Various playgrounds will be available for the youngest residents. Advantageous location The residential complex is conveniently located near major city highways, including Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach the First Avenue Mall and City Centre Me'aisem shopping centers, Jebel Ali and Fairgreen International Schools, as well as Aster and Mediclinic Parkview Hospitals. Major attractions such as Dubai Sports City, Miracle Garden, Global Village, and IMG World are within a 15-minute drive. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport will take 28 minutes.

More