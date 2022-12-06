UAE
Lagoon Views by Damac

Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 62 m² to 106 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price979 000 AED
from 979 000 AED
from 15 635 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%195800 AED
+
4%39160 AED
Before the completion date
30%293 700 AED
Handover
50%489 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 979 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school6 km
Shop500 m
Medical center11 km
Airport28 km

About project

The elite residential complex in a Mediterranean style will be located in the picturesque Damac Lagoons area in Dubai. The panoramic windows will not only allow residents to enjoy views of the waterfront but also create an atmosphere of a resort. The complex will provide all the necessary amenities for leisure and comfortable relaxation. The functional layout of the apartments and underground parking will ensure the desired level of privacy.

Key project features - The main advantage will be the gated community and beach club, which will feature an aqua-opera school pavilion, a casino with tabletop games, an original exhibition of retro cars, and a space for outdoor weddings. - Residents will be able to enjoy green walkways, terraces with pools and loungers, sports and viewing areas. - The complex will have a modern fitness center and a spa salon where one can relax after a busy day. - The apartment interiors are designed in an elegant and minimalist style, with natural materials, light tones, and minimal decorative elements. - An additional advantage is the presence of kitchen furniture and appliances, built-in wardrobes in bedrooms and bathrooms. Community infrastructure The convenient location in a developing community allows for a vibrant lifestyle. For those who cannot imagine their life without sports, spaces for yoga, jogging, and cycling tracks, and a tennis court will be created. For those who prefer a less active leisure, there will be a BBQ area, a floating cinema, and lounge zones. Various playgrounds will be available for the youngest residents. Advantageous location The residential complex is conveniently located near major city highways, including Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach the First Avenue Mall and City Centre Me'aisem shopping centers, Jebel Ali and Fairgreen International Schools, as well as Aster and Mediclinic Parkview Hospitals. Major attractions such as Dubai Sports City, Miracle Garden, Global Village, and IMG World are within a 15-minute drive. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport will take 28 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 - 75
979 000 - 1 369 000
15 635 - 18 238
2 bedrooms
94 - 106
1 564 000 - 2 193 000
16 570 - 20 616

Infrastructure

