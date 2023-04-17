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HomeBlogNewsWhy is Dubai's real estate market still far from a price bubble?
Date: 17.04.2023

Why is Dubai's real estate market still far from a price bubble?

Why is Dubai's real estate market still far from a price bubble?

Reasons:


- Real estate in Dubai continues to tirelessly attract investors, businessmen and other members of the wealthy population from around the world, so the demand for renting and buying homes in Dubai exceeds its supply!


- The Emirate's government plans to increase the number of residents to 5.8 million by 2040, which is a prerequisite for the growth of demand for real estate. By the way, the number of "transit passengers" - who come for a while and need to rent a house, has already exceeded the mark of 10 million per year.


- The liquidity of real estate also increases the quality of its construction. But comparing to 2014, real estate prices in Dubai have yet to reach their peaks, and accounting for inflation increases the difference. 


- UBS Bank conducts an annual integral analysis of the real estate markets of different cities, for the past two years, Dubai in this list ranks lowest. All cities that are after the 8th position are out of the risk of a bubble. (See photo)


Outlook:


The growth and strengthening of the emirate's economy create favorable conditions for the development of the real estate segment. If we talk about prices, even with the expansion of supply will remain promising for the coming years and will continue to grow, but more slowly.


That's why we advise you to think already now about the purchase and do not hesitate to make a decision! And our experts will help you choose the best option for you - register on Housebook or call +971 43 102302.

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