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HomeBlogNewsDubai has taken a leading position in the global market
Date: 30.03.2023

Dubai has taken a leading position in the global market

Dubai has taken a leading position in the global market

Analysts are confident that the growth will continue in 2023, fueled by a high quality of life, advanced technological development, a secure urban environment, developed infrastructure, tax-free policies, and investment attractiveness.


By investing in real estate today, you are investing in the future. In 2022, the average yield in the global market was 3%, while in Dubai, the highest profitability was observed (up to 5.3%). To learn more about investment opportunities, register on our website or call us at +971 43 102302.

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