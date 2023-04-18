Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogNewsComing soon!
Date: 18.04.2023

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

New project in collaboration with Fashion TV and Danube Properties. Conveniently located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, surrounded by landscaped parks, and in close proximity to well-known city attractions and business communities.


  • Studios starting from 850 000 AED;
  • 1-bedroom apartments starting from 1 350 000 AED;
  • 2-bedroom apartments starting from 1 850 000 AED;
  • 3-bedroom apartments starting from 2 500 000 AED.


Payment plan: 65% during construction, 35% after handover of the complex.


To learn about the available units, call us at +971 43 102302.

Similar content

More
  1. Professional Investor – Buyer Profile No. 1
    31.03.2026

    Professional Investor – Buyer Profile No. 1

    How to effectively work with professional investors and increase your deal size

  2. Investments in Dubai in 2026: Tips for Real Estate Agents
    23.03.2026

    Investments in Dubai in 2026: Tips for Real Estate Agents

    Please mind the closing doors — the old ways no longer work

  3. Deals during Ramadan in Dubai: for or against?
    01.03.2026

    Deals during Ramadan in Dubai: for or against?

    Should you believe rumors or is it better to rely on facts?

Item 1 of 9
Catalog