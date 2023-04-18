UAE
18.04.2023 15:03

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

New project in collaboration with Fashion TV and Danube Properties. Conveniently located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, surrounded by landscaped parks, and in close proximity to well-known city attractions and business communities.


  • Studios starting from 850 000 AED;
  • 1-bedroom apartments starting from 1 350 000 AED;
  • 2-bedroom apartments starting from 1 850 000 AED;
  • 3-bedroom apartments starting from 2 500 000 AED.


Payment plan: 65% during construction, 35% after handover of the complex.


To learn about the available units, call us at +971 43 102302.

