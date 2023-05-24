Yas Golf Collection

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a wellness center, fitness zone, multifunctional spaces, landscaped park, running tracks, sports court, cinema, outdoor and children's pools, playgrounds and children's area, community center, elevated gardens, library, lounges, retail outlets, and restaurants. The complex has direct access to Yas Beach. Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi are all within a 10-20 minutes walk. Transport accessibility The Al Maha St / Ferrari World West public transport stop is an 8-minute walk away. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 14 minutes. Golf club is a feature of the complex Yas Links, a popular golf course with a golf academy and clubhouse, is a 5-minute drive away. The endless green landscapes are designed specifically for a bright and enjoyable game. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

