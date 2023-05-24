UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Yas Golf Collection

Yas Golf Collection

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ansam Residence, Ansam Building 2
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 114 m² to 210 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 065 650 AED
from 2 065 650 AED
from 13 737 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%103 282 AED
Registration of the contract
2%41313 AED
Before the completion date
35%722 978 AED
Handover
60%1 239 390 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ3 2022
HydrophoreYes
FacadeReinforced Concrete
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 065 650 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop230 m

About project

Resort-style residential complex on the popular Yas Island. Enjoy stunning views of the seafront, a golf course, and landscaped gardens. This new Mediterranean-style project consists of five clusters and includes studios, apartments, and 1-3 bedroom duplexes. Some lots come with a separate room for staff or workspaces. A "Smart Home" system is installed, allowing remote control of lighting, curtains, and household appliances.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a wellness center, fitness zone, multifunctional spaces, landscaped park, running tracks, sports court, cinema, outdoor and children's pools, playgrounds and children's area, community center, elevated gardens, library, lounges, retail outlets, and restaurants. The complex has direct access to Yas Beach. Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi are all within a 10-20 minutes walk. Transport accessibility The Al Maha St / Ferrari World West public transport stop is an 8-minute walk away. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 14 minutes. Golf club is a feature of the complex Yas Links, a popular golf course with a golf academy and clubhouse, is a 5-minute drive away. The endless green landscapes are designed specifically for a bright and enjoyable game. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
114 - 210
2 065 650 - 3 230 350
13 737 - 19 427
3 bedrooms
207 - 207
4 139 605 - 4 139 605
19 954 - 19 954

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ansam Residence, Ansam Building 2

News about project

  1. Abu Dhabi or Dubai?
    Abu Dhabi or Dubai?24.05.2023
Item 1 of 1