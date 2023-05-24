Abu Dhabi or Dubai?

There is no point in comparing these two emirates - Abu Dhabi is the capital of the UAE, and Dubai is fast becoming one of the world's financial centers - both emirates have great influence in the world. Why take a closer look at Abu Dhabi real estate?





– Abu Dhabi - few people know, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, it occupies 87% of the territory of the country, here are stored 90% of oil reserves. The emirate is considered the richest of all seven and surpasses even Dubai.





– For the past six years, Abu Dhabi ranks first in the ranking of the safest cities in the world according to the index Numbeo. The ranking is based on residents' and tourists' feedback on crime, pollution, safety and cost of living.





– Abu Dhabi has a 700-kilometer long coastline that has the best beaches in the UAE. 283 islands, soft snow-white sand, and the clearest water.





– The average annual return on investment in real estate here: 6% - 9%, which guarantees a high long-term return. Based on recent research and observations - this market will not just remain stable, but will grow.





The main difference between the Abu Dhabi market and the Dubai market - it is not overcrowded with tourists and therefore a lot more choice for potential buyers, because both of them: the quality and quantity of luxury real estate, high level of safety and living, economic attractiveness, the level of educational and medical fields - all these factors are identical.





At the moment the number of expats in Abu Dhabi does not exceed 40%, but in the past few years there has been a steady increase in the level of interest of citizens from other countries, as well as from Dubai to this emirate.