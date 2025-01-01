On-site amenities include a pool with water attractions, fitness centers, sauna, steam room, children's and sports playgrounds, a spacious terrace, landscaped areas, a children's pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, and walking paths. Valet parking and concierge services are also available. Within walking distance are JVC Community Park and District 13-2 Community Park, Tudomart Supermarket, and Nine Star Supermarket. City Centre Me’aisem, Renaissance School, Sunmarke School, and Medclinic Parkview Hospital are a 15-20 minute drive away. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-25 minute drive away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, providing quick access to any part of the city. Bus stops Westar Vista Apartments and Prime Business Tower are within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 25-35 minutes. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC and JVC District 10 Park are located within 4-7 minutes of the complex. Further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden, which features 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

More