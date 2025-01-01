UAE
Waves II

Waves II

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 13, 3 Street, 5
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 71 m² to 103 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 352 480 AED
from 1 352 480 AED
from 18 554 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2025
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors26
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 352 480 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
High school7 km
Shop1 km
Medical center7 km

About project

Modern 26-story tower located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy aesthetics, exceptional services, and international-level amenities. The residential complex features 213 1-2 bedroom apartments and duplexes with panoramic windows and high-quality finishes. The complex is equipped with a "Smart Home" system, allowing residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning.

On-site amenities include a pool with water attractions, fitness centers, sauna, steam room, children's and sports playgrounds, a spacious terrace, landscaped areas, a children's pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, and walking paths. Valet parking and concierge services are also available. Within walking distance are JVC Community Park and District 13-2 Community Park, Tudomart Supermarket, and Nine Star Supermarket. City Centre Me’aisem, Renaissance School, Sunmarke School, and Medclinic Parkview Hospital are a 15-20 minute drive away. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-25 minute drive away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, providing quick access to any part of the city. Bus stops Westar Vista Apartments and Prime Business Tower are within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 25-35 minutes. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC and JVC District 10 Park are located within 4-7 minutes of the complex. Further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden, which features 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
71 - 89
1 352 480 - 1 706 650
18 811 - 19 003
2 bedrooms
103 - 103
1 914 230 - 1 914 230
18 554 - 18 554

Infrastructure

