Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Wasel Retail by Azizi
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 81 m² to 282 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price
from 1 500 953 $from 18 417 $/m²
Payment plan *
On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
- On Booking10%
About project
Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Sale
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
81 – 282
1 500 953 – 5 195 753
18 417 – 18 419
Description
Prestigious office spaces on Dubai Islands. Wasel Retail's modern infrastructure and functional layouts create a comfortable and productive environment, producing optimal conditions for companies of any scale. Here, every detail works for your business, turning opportunities into real achievements. Location advantages The building is located just 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands with the Dubai mainland. The Waterfront Market can be reached in 5 minutes, the Port Rashid Port in 10 minutes, and the iconic Dubai Frame landmark in 15 minutes. It will also take only about 15 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.
Transport accessibility
Sea100 m
Airport8 km