Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesWasel Retail by Azizi

Wasel Retail by Azizi

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 81 m² to 282 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 500 953 $from 18 417 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
81 – 282
1 500 953 – 5 195 753
18 417 – 18 419

Description

Prestigious office spaces on Dubai Islands. Wasel Retail's modern infrastructure and functional layouts create a comfortable and productive environment, producing optimal conditions for companies of any scale. Here, every detail works for your business, turning opportunities into real achievements. Location advantages The building is located just 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands with the Dubai mainland. The Waterfront Market can be reached in 5 minutes, the Port Rashid Port in 10 minutes, and the iconic Dubai Frame landmark in 15 minutes. It will also take only about 15 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport8 km

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

News about project

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap