Venera by Emaar

Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
Bedrooms
No offers from the developer
About project

Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes

Description

Inspired by the enchanting beauty of nature, the townhouse complex is spread over a vast area. Venera is the embodiment of a goddess rising from the foam, surrounded by a space worthy of her splendour, where each resident can find peace and relaxation. Key features — The 3-4 bedroom townhouses will be finished in light colours, with velour and suede upholstery, natural stone and fine wood. — Each plot will have a private garden that can be transformed to suit any need - playground, gym, mini-park for pets and much more. — Recreational facilities within the clubhouse include a skate park, flower farm, natural play areas, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, recreational areas for walking and jogging. Community Infrastructure Valley Commons interweaves green space, slow moving rivers, bird ponds and recreational areas. Mountains, meadows, river, valley and forest create a unique ecosystem with homes set within this striking landscape. This is a family friendly community with enhanced security and an emphasis on quiet, comfortable living in a self-contained community. Aquila School, Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital and Dubai Outlet Mall are all within 25-30 minutes of the development. Location Features The Jebel Ali - Lehbab Rd and Al Ain - Dubai Rd highways provide easy access to any part of the city. Within 40-50 minutes from Venera, you can reach major Dubai communities such as Palma Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, JVC, Downtown and Dubai Investments Park. The Trump International Golf Club, Dubai Sports City Centre and the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, are also within easy reach. Al Maktoum International Airport is 41 minutes away by car.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Airport43 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Promenade

