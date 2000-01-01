Velora by Emaar

Description

The beauty of natural spaces, lush greenery and elegant architecture come together in The Valley - a unique community for living. The Velora townhouse complex is surrounded by 5 landscaped spaces: forest, meadows, hills, river and valley, making every walk through the clubhouse grounds a unique memory. Key Features — Velora is built with the idea of the connection between nature and man, their natural harmony and coexistence. This inspiration results in walking paths throughout the complex's biomes, structures for children's climbing, a meandering river with birds and socializing areas overlooking stunning landscapes. — Classic design with rounded decor elements, woven rugs, panoramic windows, light natural wood and neo-futuristic furniture. — The residence provides access to family-friendly activities: an outdoor fitness area, junior soccer field, tennis and basketball courts, orchard, plant nursery, flower farm, fountains and viewing areas, stormwater pond, palm grove, skatepark and scooter path, dog park and lakeside pavilion. Community Infrastructure The Valley is an emerging community away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is ideal for families with children and a quiet vacation in the shade of nature near babbling rivers. The community is known for its unique approach to planning homes in harmony with the environment and high level of safety. The Aquila , Gems Winchester Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital and Dubai Outlet are all within a 20-30 minute drive. Location Features Excellent transport accessibility of the complex is explained by exits to the highway Jebel Ali - Lehbab Rd and Al Ain - Dubai Rd. These highways take only 40-50 minutes to reach key Dubai communities such as Palma Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, JVC, Downtown and Dubai Investments Park. Trump International, Dubai Sports City Center and the tallest tower Burj Khalifa are all within a similar radius. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 41-minute drive away.