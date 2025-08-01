Catalog
V1TER Residence by Object1

12A, Mirabella3 Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 59 m² to 151 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 963 999 AEDfrom 14 940 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%96 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%38 560 AED
Before the completion date
50%482 000 AED
Handover
40%385 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors28
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
59 - 76
963 999 - 1 171 766
15 382 - 16 254
2 bedrooms
94 - 97
1 422 325 - 1 489 524
15 048 - 15 274
3 bedrooms
138 - 151
2 073 269 - 2 256 430
14 940

Description

V1TER Residence is an apartment complex designed for families seeking a peaceful and unhurried lifestyle. Nestled in the serene neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle, it offers a tranquil ambiance amidst verdant green parks, complemented by modern amenities for comfortable living. Key Features: - On-site amenities include swimming pool, separate kids' pool, recreational area, sauna, kids' playground, kids' cinema, gym, and sports court. - The complex is equipped with smart home technology, electronic key or fingerprint entry, and a contactless transponder for access to the three-level parking. - All apartments come fully finished with balconies and built-in appliances and cabinetry from leading Italian brands. Community Infrastructure: Jumeirah Village Circle is a gated community that caters to families with children. It features over 30 parks, 6 fitness centers, and 11 restaurants within the community. Seven schools are located within a 3-10 minute drive of the complex. Life Medical Centre, Carewell Clinics, and Right Health Karama Medical Centre are also accessible within 10 minutes. Location Advantages: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the emirate's major highways, runs near the community, providing easy access to all parts of the city. Dubai Marina is a 10-minute drive away, while the iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab can be reached in 15 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby