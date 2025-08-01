V1TER Residence by Object1

Description

V1TER Residence is an apartment complex designed for families seeking a peaceful and unhurried lifestyle. Nestled in the serene neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle, it offers a tranquil ambiance amidst verdant green parks, complemented by modern amenities for comfortable living. Key Features: - On-site amenities include swimming pool, separate kids' pool, recreational area, sauna, kids' playground, kids' cinema, gym, and sports court. - The complex is equipped with smart home technology, electronic key or fingerprint entry, and a contactless transponder for access to the three-level parking. - All apartments come fully finished with balconies and built-in appliances and cabinetry from leading Italian brands. Community Infrastructure: Jumeirah Village Circle is a gated community that caters to families with children. It features over 30 parks, 6 fitness centers, and 11 restaurants within the community. Seven schools are located within a 3-10 minute drive of the complex. Life Medical Centre, Carewell Clinics, and Right Health Karama Medical Centre are also accessible within 10 minutes. Location Advantages: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the emirate's major highways, runs near the community, providing easy access to all parts of the city. Dubai Marina is a 10-minute drive away, while the iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab can be reached in 15 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.