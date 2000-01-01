Utopia by Damac

Key features of the complex Villa owners will have a gym, bar, steam room, sauna and home cinema at their disposal. The entrance group with exquisite landscaping will delight with lush greenery, and a large cool pool with a landscaped terrace will allow you to refresh in hot weather. On the territory of each villa there is a convenient underground garage with a turntable for a car. Quality finishes The residences feature balconies, a maid's room, utility rooms, a spacious cloakroom and a built-in lift. The use of Greek marble, natural wood and Italian designer tiles will add luxury and sophistication to the residences. Large double glazed windows will protect from street noise and flood the living spaces with light. Fitted kitchens are equipped with all necessary appliances and bathrooms are fitted with premium sanitary ware and fittings. Location advantages DAMAC Hills will suit lovers of tranquility, nature and excellent infrastructure. The extensive park area with artificial lakes, playgrounds, sports fields, bicycle paths, tennis courts, football field and skate park will be a great place for family holidays. Trump International Golf Club and Damac shopping center with restaurants, cafes and a supermarket are located on the territory of the village. There is a school next to the complex. Medical facilities can be reached in 10 minutes' drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Road and Al Nahyan Street. The Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park can be reached within a 10-minute drive. The famous Global Village Fair is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

More