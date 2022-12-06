The Quayside

Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can find Gala Supermarket, Moon Restaurant and Cafe, La Cruise Restaurant Business Bay, Warehouse Gym, and Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy. A little further away are Blue Bird Nursery - Al Quoz, Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai Campus, GEMS Our Own Indian School, Towheed International School, Citymax Hotel Business, The First Collection Business Bay, and Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay. Surrounding areas include Safa Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Play Area Muhammad Bin Rashid City, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is in close proximity to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, which allow easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled as a picturesque oasis, is only a 12-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Near the main attractions Famous landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached within 20 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

