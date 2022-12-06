UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - The Quayside

The Quayside

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 5
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 2
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 92 m² to 132 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 345 828 AED
from 2 345 828 AED
from 25 498 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%469 166 AED
Registration of the contract
4%93833 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 172 914 AED
Handover
30%703 748 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 345 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
High school2 km
Shop450 m
Medical center600 m
Sea5 km

About project

Modern complex in the promising district of Business Bay, right in the heart of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Live with direct access to Dubai Canal waterfront and enjoy exceptional design and international amenities. Designer studios, 1-3 bedrooms apartments and 5 bedrooms penthouse are available for selection. Two-bedroom apartments come with a separate staff room. Windows provide breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can find Gala Supermarket, Moon Restaurant and Cafe, La Cruise Restaurant Business Bay, Warehouse Gym, and Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy. A little further away are Blue Bird Nursery - Al Quoz, Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai Campus, GEMS Our Own Indian School, Towheed International School, Citymax Hotel Business, The First Collection Business Bay, and Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay. Surrounding areas include Safa Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Play Area Muhammad Bin Rashid City, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is in close proximity to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, which allow easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled as a picturesque oasis, is only a 12-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Near the main attractions Famous landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached within 20 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
92 - 92
2 345 828 - 2 345 828
25 498 - 25 498
2 bedrooms
132 - 132
3 460 828 - 3 619 828
26 218 - 27 423

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 5