The Baltimore by Nshama

Description

Harmony of life and nature in the heart of the metropolis. The Baltimore, a modern residential complex located next to Town Square Park, is a unique combination of urban dynamism and the tranquility of magnificent flora. It is an ideal space for families with children, young professionals and those looking for a comfortable and stylish environment to live and work. Key features — The elegant design of the apartments with large windows and light colors creates a feeling of spaciousness and warmth. Each lot features spacious living areas, built-in kitchens with premium appliances and stylish bathrooms with modern spa amenities. — The territory of the complex is equipped with infrastructure for active recreation: playgrounds, swimming pools, gyms, paths for jogging and cycling. Green areas are ideal for leisurely walks and picnics in the fresh air. — Residents can take advantage of world-class amenities including restaurants, shopping and family recreation areas within walking distance. Location Advantages The project is strategically located near key thoroughfares for quick access to anywhere in the city. Town Square Park is only a 5-minute walk away and Dubai Hills Mall is about 20 minutes by car. Attractions such as Trump International Golf Club and Dubai Autodrome are within a 10-15 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away and Al Maktoum International Airport is only 25 minutes away.