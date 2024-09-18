Catalog
The Baltimore by Nshama

Safi 2A Building, Safi Townhouses, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 61 m² to 88 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 970 000 AEDfrom 15 433 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
61
970 000
15 780
2 bedrooms
88
1 370 888
15 433
Description

Harmony of life and nature in the heart of the metropolis. The Baltimore, a modern residential complex located next to Town Square Park, is a unique combination of urban dynamism and the tranquility of magnificent flora. It is an ideal space for families with children, young professionals and those looking for a comfortable and stylish environment to live and work. Key features — The elegant design of the apartments with large windows and light colors creates a feeling of spaciousness and warmth. Each lot features spacious living areas, built-in kitchens with premium appliances and stylish bathrooms with modern spa amenities. — The territory of the complex is equipped with infrastructure for active recreation: playgrounds, swimming pools, gyms, paths for jogging and cycling. Green areas are ideal for leisurely walks and picnics in the fresh air. — Residents can take advantage of world-class amenities including restaurants, shopping and family recreation areas within walking distance. Location Advantages The project is strategically located near key thoroughfares for quick access to anywhere in the city. Town Square Park is only a 5-minute walk away and Dubai Hills Mall is about 20 minutes by car. Attractions such as Trump International Golf Club and Dubai Autodrome are within a 10-15 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away and Al Maktoum International Airport is only 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Safi 2A Building, Safi Townhouses, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Conference room

News about project

