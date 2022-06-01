UAE
The Anwa

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS02
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 125 m² to 377 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 920 875 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%584 175 AED
Registration of the contract
4%116835 AED
Handover
80%2 336 700 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2022
Number of floors49
Ceiling height6.6 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Bakery
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school5 km
Shop4 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station4 km
Sea10 m

About project

Modern 229-apartment tower in Dubai Maritime City — a man-made peninsula on the shore of the Persian Gulf. Live close to main attractions and enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the glamorous look of Dubai. The 48-story building includes studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses. All units are featured with premium quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens, and appliances. Open sea views can be enjoyed from the windows and spacious terraces.

Residents have access to scenic swimming pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, a children's play area, a yoga and pilates studio, and a 24-hour concierge service. Located in close proximity to the residential complex is a promenade with shops, restaurants, a Venetian square, a theater, a museum, the shopping center "The Dubai Mall by Sea", and the ocean liner-hotel Queen Elizabeth 2 and Mian Rashid. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15-20 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments' finishes use premium materials, including marble and Italian ceramic tiles. All necessary plumbing is installed in the bathrooms. Kitchens from the Porcelanosa brand are equipped with built-in Gorenje appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
126 - 126
2 920 875 - 2 920 875
23 132 - 23 132
2 bedrooms
125 - 128
2 992 836 - 3 399 868
23 209 - 26 994
3 bedrooms
175 - 179
4 508 471 - 4 680 089
25 644 - 26 082
4 bedrooms
377 - 377
11 108 014 - 11 108 014
29 448 - 29 448

