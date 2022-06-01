Residents have access to scenic swimming pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, a children's play area, a yoga and pilates studio, and a 24-hour concierge service. Located in close proximity to the residential complex is a promenade with shops, restaurants, a Venetian square, a theater, a museum, the shopping center "The Dubai Mall by Sea", and the ocean liner-hotel Queen Elizabeth 2 and Mian Rashid. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15-20 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments' finishes use premium materials, including marble and Italian ceramic tiles. All necessary plumbing is installed in the bathrooms. Kitchens from the Porcelanosa brand are equipped with built-in Gorenje appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

