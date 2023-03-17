UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Sobha Verde

Sobha Verde

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Thanyah 4, The Meadows 2, 11 Street, 12
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 81 m² to 185 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 922 974 AED
from 1 922 974 AED
from 20 451 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%384 595 AED
Registration of the contract
4%76919 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 153 784 AED
Handover
20%384 595 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors66
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 922 974 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop290 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km
Sea3 km

About project

The exclusive project features apartments in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). Experience a new level of comfort and enjoy views of Jumeirah Island, Emirates Hills, and Emirates Golf Club. The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, and built-in kitchen appliances. Layouts include a laundry room and balcony, and some units come with a private office and staff room.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with BBQ areas, relaxation zones, multi-purpose halls, F&B outlets and retail shops, a gym, play areas, jacuzzi, lounge, and infinity pool. Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC and Kids Kingdom Nurseries JLT are just a 5-minute drive away. The famous Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Harbour are also within easy reach. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 20-27 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 - 98
1 922 974 - 2 408 491
20 990 - 25 005
2 bedrooms
126 - 131
2 663 583 - 3 158 268
20 451 - 24 888
3 bedrooms
165 - 185
3 707 174 - 4 186 143
20 451 - 25 221

Infrastructure

