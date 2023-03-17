Sobha Verde

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with BBQ areas, relaxation zones, multi-purpose halls, F&B outlets and retail shops, a gym, play areas, jacuzzi, lounge, and infinity pool. Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC and Kids Kingdom Nurseries JLT are just a 5-minute drive away. The famous Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Harbour are also within easy reach. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 20-27 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

