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HomeBlogNewsDon't miss out on the new project!
Date: 17.03.2023

Don't miss out on the new project!

Don't miss out on the new project!

The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Experience a new level of comfort and enjoy views of Jumeirah Island, Emirates Hills, and Emirates Golf Club. The internal infrastructure includes: barbecue areas, relaxation areas, multipurpose halls, F&B outlets and retail points, gym, play areas, jacuzzi, lounge, and an infinity pool.


  • Starting price: 460,700 USD.
  • Handover: Q4 2026.
  • Payment plan: 80/20.


To learn about the available units, call us at +971 43 102302.

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