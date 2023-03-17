UAE
17.03.2023 10:12

Don't miss out on the new project!

The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Experience a new level of comfort and enjoy views of Jumeirah Island, Emirates Hills, and Emirates Golf Club. The internal infrastructure includes: barbecue areas, relaxation areas, multipurpose halls, F&B outlets and retail points, gym, play areas, jacuzzi, lounge, and an infinity pool.


  • Starting price: 460,700 USD.
  • Handover: Q4 2026.
  • Payment plan: 80/20.


To learn about the available units, call us at +971 43 102302.

Sobha Verde
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 81 m² to 185 m²
Down payment20%
from 1 922 974 AED