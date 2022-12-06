UAE
Sobha Reserve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 2
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 462 m² to 558 m²
Bedroomsfrom 4 to 5
Start price7 689 108 AED
from 7 689 108 AED
from 16 609 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%307564 AED
Before the completion date
80%6 151 287 AED
Post-Handover
20%1 537 822 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 7 689 108 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop3 km

About project

Modern community in the Wadi Al Safa 2 area nestled among lush greenery. Live amidst Dubai's main attractions while enjoying exceptional design, comfort, and luxury. The complex features a collection of villas with 4-5 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces, and high-quality finishes. All lots come with a private pool, manicured garden, staff rooms, kitchen, walk-in closets, terraces, and a two-car garage. Some villas feature a demonstration kitchen or bar, as well as a balcony.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a clubhouse with pools, a beachfront pond, a botanical garden, a barbecue area, an amphitheater, a cinema, a pool with a beach area, and sports and playgrounds. A quarter of the complex is occupied by walking areas. Zayed University UAE, GEMS Winchester School Dubai, GEMS FirstPoint School, Falconcity Nursery, Falconcity Markets and LuLu Hypermarket - Silicon Oasis, and 365 Indoor Courts are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Nearby are Wadi Al Safa Wildlife Centre, G2 Park, and North Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village with numerous shops, restaurants, and entertainment options are just 3-7 minutes away from home. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

4 bedrooms
462 - 464
7 689 108 - 8 711 409
16 609 - 18 762
5 bedrooms
528 - 558
8 770 227 - 9 882 267
16 609 - 18 493

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 2