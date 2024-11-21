Description

Vertical gardens in the clouds in the very heart of Dubai. SkyParks Tower is a 109-story skyscraper designed to become an oasis of tranquility for its residents. The project offers studios, 1–4 bedroom apartments, and exclusive modern-style duplexes. Key Features — The design is executed in a restrained beige palette with accent steel details. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious balconies allow residents to unwind after a busy day, enjoying mesmerizing views of the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline. — The complex infrastructure includes infinity pools, jacuzzis, a sauna, children’s play areas, a climbing wall, trampolines, padel courts, a dog park, a cinema, jogging tracks, table football, a library, a lounge, and a business hall with a meeting room. — The clubhouse is divided into four visual sections, each forming a secluded cluster with a unique atmosphere. Greenery in the form of hanging gardens covers six floors, offering residents a sense of unity with nature and space for relaxation. Location Advantages The skyscraper rises along the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access to Dubai’s key districts. The drive to Business Bay, Dubai Design District, DIFC, Sky Views Observatory, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Water Canal, and Jumeirah Beach takes 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Alserkal Avenue, and Zabeel Palace can be reached in 13–15 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes about 20 minutes.