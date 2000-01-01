Catalog
Shoreline by Damac

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 75 m² to 488 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 1 834 000 AEDfrom 21 102 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height2.8 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75 – 89
1 834 000 – 2 354 000
24 343 – 26 423
2 bedrooms
115 – 154
2 802 000 – 4 020 000
24 285 – 26 051
3 bedrooms
183 – 192
4 420 000 – 4 928 000
24 150 – 25 539

Description

Luxury residence on the exotic shores of Ras Al Khaimah. The luxurious apartments of Shoreline clubhouse offer privacy and comfort with magnificent views of the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf. Experience true connection with nature surrounded by picturesque lagoons, private beaches and tropical greenery. Key features - All lots are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. Minimalist design is made in neutral colours with the addition of bright accents. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, treadmills, space for yoga, equipment for water sports, separate pools for adults and children, children's playground, spa-salon, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Al Marjan Island is a resort archipelago in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Residents are offered a wide range of premium amenities including world-class hotels, fine dining restaurants, exclusive shops and marinas. In 2027, the Wynn Casino will open on the island, transforming the area into the region's leading entertainment centre. Also within a 15 minute radius are Khawla Bin Hakim School and RAK Academy: Al Hamra, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Location advantages The islands are connected to the mainland by Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which takes 5 minutes to Wynn Resort, 17 minutes to RAK Royal Yacht Club and Dreamland Aquapark, and 26 minutes to Flamingo Beach. Downtown Dubai is 65 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 34 minutes' drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Terrace

Developer

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
