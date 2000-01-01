Shoreline by Damac

Description

Luxury residence on the exotic shores of Ras Al Khaimah. The luxurious apartments of Shoreline clubhouse offer privacy and comfort with magnificent views of the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf. Experience true connection with nature surrounded by picturesque lagoons, private beaches and tropical greenery. Key features - All lots are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. Minimalist design is made in neutral colours with the addition of bright accents. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, treadmills, space for yoga, equipment for water sports, separate pools for adults and children, children's playground, spa-salon, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Al Marjan Island is a resort archipelago in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Residents are offered a wide range of premium amenities including world-class hotels, fine dining restaurants, exclusive shops and marinas. In 2027, the Wynn Casino will open on the island, transforming the area into the region's leading entertainment centre. Also within a 15 minute radius are Khawla Bin Hakim School and RAK Academy: Al Hamra, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Location advantages The islands are connected to the mainland by Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which takes 5 minutes to Wynn Resort, 17 minutes to RAK Royal Yacht Club and Dreamland Aquapark, and 26 minutes to Flamingo Beach. Downtown Dubai is 65 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 34 minutes' drive away.