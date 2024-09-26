Selvara by Emaar

Description

Noble traditions of polo find a new embodiment in a prestigious district. Selvara is an exquisite collection of 4-bedroom villas in the Grand Polo Club & Resort. Unique world-class infrastructure and modern-style architecture create the feeling of countryside living in the very heart of Dubai. Key Features — Premium finishing includes parquet floors, marble countertops, oak elements, and mirrored surfaces that form an atmosphere of refined luxury and comfort. — Thought-out layouts provide a harmonious connection of indoor and outdoor spaces through textured designer transitions and a soft color palette. — Within the complex and community: a modern gym, yoga pavilion, terrace, swimming pool, parks, equestrian fields, clubhouse, stables, and 24-hour security with controlled access. — The opportunity to observe competitions from private gardens, use equipment and facilities for training, and enjoy the serenity of nature. Location Advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility to key points of the city. The road to Expo City, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Marina Mall will take only 10 minutes, while Dubai Hills Estate with Dubai Hills Mall, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20–25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away by transport.