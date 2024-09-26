Catalog
Selvara by Emaar

Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 353 m² to 353 m²
Bedrooms
4
Start price
from 1 767 188 $from 4 999 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

4 bedrooms
353
1 767 188
4 999
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Noble traditions of polo find a new embodiment in a prestigious district. Selvara is an exquisite collection of 4-bedroom villas in the Grand Polo Club & Resort. Unique world-class infrastructure and modern-style architecture create the feeling of countryside living in the very heart of Dubai. Key Features — Premium finishing includes parquet floors, marble countertops, oak elements, and mirrored surfaces that form an atmosphere of refined luxury and comfort. — Thought-out layouts provide a harmonious connection of indoor and outdoor spaces through textured designer transitions and a soft color palette. — Within the complex and community: a modern gym, yoga pavilion, terrace, swimming pool, parks, equestrian fields, clubhouse, stables, and 24-hour security with controlled access. — The opportunity to observe competitions from private gardens, use equipment and facilities for training, and enjoy the serenity of nature. Location Advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility to key points of the city. The road to Expo City, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Marina Mall will take only 10 minutes, while Dubai Hills Estate with Dubai Hills Mall, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20–25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

